Riley went 0-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Reds.

Both of Riley's steals this season have come in June -- the other was versus the Nationals on June 9. The third baseman has gone 12-for-46 (.261) with five walks over his last 11 contests. He's slashing .265/.333/.440 with 13 home runs, 38 RBI, 50 runs scored and 14 doubles through 77 games. While that's still above average from a league-wide perspective, Riley's had a bit of trouble hitting for power this year compared to his last two seasons.