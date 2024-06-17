Riley went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Sunday's loss to the Rays.

The third baseman erupted out of a slump to homer in three straight games against Tampa Bay, racking up six hits and eight RBI in the three-games weekend series. Even with the power surge, Riley has only six home runs and 28 RBI on the season, but he's topped 30 homers and 90 RBI in each of the past three seasons. The 27-year-old is capable of going on a tear that would have him back on his usual pace before the end of June.