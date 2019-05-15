Braves' Austin Riley: Promoted ahead of debut
Riley had his contract selected from Triple-A Gwinnett prior to Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. According to David O'Brien of The Athletic, Riley is starting in left field and hitting sixth.
Ender Inciarte was sent to the injured list while Jesse Biddle was designated for assignment in a pair of corresponding moves, clearing the way for Riley to join the Braves ahead of his big-league debut. The well-regarded prospect hit .299/.377/.681 with 15 homers and 39 RBI in 37 games for Gwinnett before earning a promotion; if he carries his success to the majors, it's possible Riley sticks in a full-time role the rest of the season at the expense of Inciarte.
