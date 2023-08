Riley went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Giants.

After rapping a two-out single in the first inning, Riley got himself into scoring position with his third steal of the season -- a new career high -- and first since late June. The third baseman is slashing .304/.360/.557 through 19 games in August with five home runs, 13 RBI and 14 runs, and he sits one long ball short of his third straight 30-homer campaign.