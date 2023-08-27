Riley went 1-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Giants.

The third baseman turned on a first-pitch fastball from Sean Manaea in the fifth inning and crushed it to left field, snapping a brief nine-game homer drought. The streaky Riley is slashing .278/.345/.515 in August with six long balls and 14 RBI, and he's now reached 30 home runs for the third straight season. His career high is 38, set last year, and with 34 games left on Atlanta's schedule, Riley will likely need at least one more heater to get there.