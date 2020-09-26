site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: braves-austin-riley-retreats-to-bench-760159 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Braves' Austin Riley: Retreats to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Riley isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Red Sox.
Riley returned to the lineup Friday after sitting out Thursday's contest with quadriceps tightness. He'll retreat to the bench Saturday with Adeiny Hechavarria starting at the hot corner.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read