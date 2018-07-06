Braves' Austin Riley: Returns from disabled list
Riley (knee) returned from the minor-league disabled list Thursday and went 1-for-3 with a strikeout for the rookie-level GCL Braves, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Riley landed on the disabled list in early June with a right knee sprain and Thursday marked his return to action. The 21-year-old will likely remain with the GCL Braves for a few games to re-acclimate himself before returning to Triple-A Gwinnett, where he slashed .284/.345/.431 with 38 strikeouts in 102 at-bats this season.
