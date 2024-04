Riley went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Sunday's win over the D-Backs.

After striking out in two of his first three at-bats, RIley came through for Atlanta with a two-run shot to give the team three runs of cushion heading into the ninth. He hasn't exactly been lighting up the box score in 2024, but Riley has consistently been one of baseball's best bats at the third base position and should once again push for 30-plus homers.