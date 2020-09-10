Riley went 2-for-5 with two walks, five runs and an RBI in the Braves' 29-9 win over the Marlins on Wednesday.

Batting in front of Adam Duvall -- who posted a career-high nine RBI -- proved to be fruitful for Riley, whose five runs matched his output from his previous 11 games combined. Riley is slashing a respectable .257/.350/.400 in September, but his ability to pare down his strikeout rate has probably been a more impressive development to begin the month. He's struck out only twice in his nine starts during that stretch.