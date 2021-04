Riley went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, three runs scored and two walks in Thursday's win over the Yankees.

Riley began the season in dreadful fashion, managing only eight hits -- all singles -- through his first 50 plate appearances. However, he's showed signs of rounding into form in his last three games, with Wednesday's performance highlighted by his first homer of the season. In that three-game span, Riley has also collected five hits in 11 at-bats and also scored five runs.