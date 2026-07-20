Braves' Austin Riley: Second multi-homer game of 2026

Riley went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Rangers.

It was the 10th career multi-homer game from Riley, who recorded his second such effort of the campaign. The 29-year-old third baseman might finally be rediscovering his power stroke a bit in July, during which he's walloped four homers over 55 at-bats. Riley, who hit seventh in Atlanta's lineup Sunday, is still hitting just .217 and slugging only .361 en route to posting a career-worst .657 OPS over 398 trips to the plate, also tallying 12 homers, 13 doubles, 47 RBI and a career-high six stolen bases.