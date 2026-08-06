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Braves' Austin Riley: Signs of life at plate

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Riley went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's win over the Marlins.

It was the fourth straight game with an extra-base hit for Riley, as he got Atlanta on the board in the third inning with a ground-rule double off Eury Perez into the left-field corner. The veteran third baseman is having a career-worst campaign, but he may finally be finding a groove at the plate -- over 18 contests since the All-Star break he's produced a .303/.352/.545 slash line with four doubles, four homers and 13 RBI.

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