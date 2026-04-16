Braves' Austin Riley: Slugs first homer of year
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Riley went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Marlins.
It took 19 games, but Riley finally left the yard in 2026 when he launched a first-pitch fastball from John King over the left-field wall to lead off the sixth inning. The third baseman has a rough start to the campaign, but over the last eight games he's batting .303 (10-for-33) with three doubles, two steals, seven RBI and eight runs.
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