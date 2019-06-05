Riley went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk during a 12-5 victory against the Pirates on Tuesday.

The rookie drove an outside breaking pitch right down the right field line and over the 21-foot wall at PNC Park to give the Braves back the lead in the seventh. It was an impressive display of hitting. Riley has been impressive since he came up in the middle of May, slashing .324/.368/.732. He also has nine home runs, 25 RBI and 15 runs in 71 at-bats.