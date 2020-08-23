Riley went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Phillies.
The young third baseman got Atlanta on the board in the seventh inning with his fourth homer of the year, ending Zack Wheeler's shutout bid and getting the ball rolling on a comeback. Riley has a modest four-game hitting streak going, but his .189/.247/.365 slash line through 22 games remains poor. If there's a silver lining to his struggles this season, it's that his 29.6 percent strikeout rate and 7.4 percent walk rate are both improvements on his performance as a rookie.