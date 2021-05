Riley went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Sunday's 7-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Riley has gone on an absolute tear during his eight-game hitting streak. He's gone 14-for-28 (.500) with six homers, 11 RBI and 10 runs scored in that span. The third baseman's surge has seen him raise his OPS from .769 to .963 in the last week. He's added nine homers, 21 RBI and 27 runs scored across 181 plate appearances this season.