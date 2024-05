Riley (side) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

The 27-year-old said Saturday that he's feeling better, but he's still absent from the lineup for a sixth straight game due to left side inflammation. A trip to the injured list has yet to be discussed with the third baseman, but that could change if Riley doesn't show more improvement soon. Zack Short will receive another start at the hot corner Sunday for Atlanta.