Riley went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Giants.

The third baseman took Hayden Birdsong deep in the second inning to open the scoring on the night. Riley's bat has woken up in a big way over the last few weeks -- since June 14, he's slashing .356/.441/.780 in 68 plate appearances with seven of his 10 homers on the year and 12 of his 32 RBI.