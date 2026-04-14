Riley went 1-for-5 with a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Marlins.

The 29-year-old third baseman has never been much of a runner -- his career high in steals is three and his career high in attempts in four, marks he set in 2023 -- but Riley already has two stolen bases in two attempts through the first 17 games of 2026. Atlanta's addition of Antoan Richardson to the coaching staff may have something to do with Riley's newfound spark on the basepaths, as it was Richardson who helped Juan Soto jump from seven steals to 38 with the Mets last season. The rest of Riley's offensive profile continues to lag, however, as he's slashing just .226/.324/.274 and has yet to homer this year.