Play

Riley went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Phillies.

Riley took Aaron Nola deep in sixth to record his 18th home run of the season. It was his first long ball since returning from the injured list on Sept. 6, and only his fourth hit in 19 at-bats. To make matters worse, Thursday marked just his second start in the team's last seven games.

More News
Our Latest Stories