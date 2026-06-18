Braves' Austin Riley: Three hits in Wednesday's nightcap

Riley went 4-for-9 with a double and an RBI across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Giants.

After banging out a double in the first game, a contest suspended from Tuesday due to inclement weather, Riley stayed productive with three singles in the nightcap. The veteran third baseman has yet to homer in June, however, with his power drought standing at 23 games during which he's slashed .208/.311/.286 with four RBI. Wednesday's performance was encouraging, but Riley has a long way to go to climb out of an early-season hole that has him sitting with a career-low .647 OPS and just eight long balls through 73 contests.