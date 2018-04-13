Braves' Austin Riley: Two home runs for Mississippi
Riley went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs Thursday for Double-A Mississippi.
The third baseman's torrid start to the campaign continued in Biloxi, and he is now hitting .346/.414/.692 with two home runs and a 6:3 K:BB in 26 at-bats for the Mississippi Braves. He is ready for Triple-A, so look for him to receive a promotion in the coming weeks.
