Atlanta announced Thursday that Riley (abdomen) underwent season-ending core injury surgery.

Riley is expected to be ready for the start of spring training in February. The third baseman has been out since Aug. 2 and had been experiencing soreness in his abdominal area, as he tried to rehab and play again this season. With surgery out of the way, Riley's 2025 season comes to a close with a .260/.309/.428 slash line, 16 home runs, 54 RBI, 54 runs scored, two stolen bases and a 27:128 BB:K across 447 plate appearances. Now that he's done for the year, Riley will have missed a total of 112 games over the past two seasons.