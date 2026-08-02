Braves' Bailey Falter: Dealt to Atlanta

Atlanta acquired Falter and outfielder Lane Thomas from Kansas City on Saturday in exchange for left-hander Carter Holton and right-hander Lucas Braun, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Falter lost his spot on the Royals' 40-man roster in early June after he was lit up for 15 earned runs on 24 hits and six walks over 9.2 innings in five appearances (two starts). He had righted the ship upon clearing waivers and joining the rotation at Triple-A Omaha, where he had submitted a 3.10 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 26:15 K:BB In 29 innings over his last seven outings. Falter won't regain a 40-man roster spot in Atlanta, but he'll bolster the organization's starting depth at the Triple-A level.