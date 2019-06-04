Braves' Beau Philip: Snagged by Braves in second round

The Braves have selected Philip with the No. 60 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

A shortstop from Oregon State, Philip was not expected to come off the board this early. He transferred to Oregon State from a junior college and may have to move to second base. Philip is an above-average runner, but has well below-average power. He will really need to hit in order to be more than a utility player.

