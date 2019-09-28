Braves' Billy Hamilton: Expected to be fine
Hamilton injured his right thumb on a slide during Friday's game against the Mets, but he's expected to be OK, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Hamilton reportedly hooked his thumb on a slide into second base, and per Burns, he could've stayed in the contest if needed. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.
More News
-
Braves' Billy Hamilton: Departs after stolen base•
-
Braves' Billy Hamilton: Starting in second straight•
-
Braves' Billy Hamilton: Reaches base four times in loss•
-
Royals' Billy Hamilton: Claimed by Braves•
-
Royals' Billy Hamilton: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Royals' Billy Hamilton: Swipes base, drives in two•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...