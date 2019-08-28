Hamilton went 2-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Making his first start for Atlanta and hitting ninth in an AL park, the speedster did everything he could to provide his new club with an offensive spark, but the top four hitters in the order went a combined 2-for-18 and failed to bring him around to score. Hamilton will primary remain a pinch-running option and late-inning defensive replacement for Atlanta, and with 21 steals on the year he may not see enough playing time to reach 30 for the sixth straight campaign.