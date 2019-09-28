Play

Hamilton (thumb) will bat eighth and play center field Saturday against the Mets.

Hamilton left Friday's game with a thumb injury after stealing a base, but the issue was evidently a very minor one, as he won't miss any games. He's been the primary center fielder for the last few games but will likely revert to the bench sparkplug role that suits him best if Ronald Acuna returns from a hip injury as expected for the start of the playoffs.

