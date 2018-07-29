Braves' Brad Brach: Headed to Atlanta
The Braves acquired Brach from the Orioles on Sunday in exchange for international slot money, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
Atlanta was in the market for relief help with closer Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder) and another key bullpen arm in Jose Ramirez (shoulder) on the disabled list, and it appears the team identified a target in Brach. The 32-year-old has registered 29 saves between the past two seasons and has a long track record of reliability as a setup man, but he hasn't been quite as sharp in 2018, pitching to a 4.85 ERA and 38:19 K:BB in 39 innings. Even so, Brach's experience at the back of the bullpen could be enough to threaten A.J. Minter's status as the top option for saves.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?