The Braves acquired Brach from the Orioles on Sunday in exchange for international slot money, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Atlanta was in the market for relief help with closer Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder) and another key bullpen arm in Jose Ramirez (shoulder) on the disabled list, and it appears the team identified a target in Brach. The 32-year-old has registered 29 saves between the past two seasons and has a long track record of reliability as a setup man, but he hasn't been quite as sharp in 2018, pitching to a 4.85 ERA and 38:19 K:BB in 39 innings. Even so, Brach's experience at the back of the bullpen could be enough to threaten A.J. Minter's status as the top option for saves.