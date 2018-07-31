Brach allowed one hit in a scoreless eighth inning Monday to pick up his fourth hold of the season in a win over the Marlins.

The right-hander worked as a setup man for A.J. Minter in his first appearance since being traded to the Braves from the Orioles, and that will likely be Brach's role moving forward, especially once Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder) returns to action. Brach now has a 4.72 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 38:19 K:BB in 40 innings on the year.