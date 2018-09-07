Brach allowed one walk and struck out a batter to turn in a scoreless 10th inning and record the save Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Brach entered the game in the 10th inning after Jesse Biddle allowed the Diamondbacks to tie the game in the ninth. Both Dan Winkler and A.J. Minter were roughed up on Wednesday and presumably unavailable Thursday, allowing Brach to fill the void and record his first save as a Brave. Assuming Winkler and Minter bounce back, however, it doesn't appear that Brach will be in line for many more save chances before the season comes to a close.