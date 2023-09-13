Hand picked up the save in Tuesday's 7-6 victory over Philadelphia. He notched one strikeout in a perfect 10th inning.

After Atlanta's closer, Raisel Iglesias, blew a save in the ninth inning, Hand successfully shut the door on Philadelphia's comeback effort with a perfect tenth inning. It was the 33-year-old's first save of the year after amassing 129 over the previous six seasons. Despite Iglesias blowing back-to-back chances, there is little doubt that he will remain the top option to close out games down the stretch.