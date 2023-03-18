Atlanta manager Brian Snitker told reporters Saturday that Shewmake has a chance to win the starting shortstop job out of spring training, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The starting shortstop gig was assumed to be Vaughn Grissom's coming into the spring camp, but Shewmake's strong defense and a solid start at the plate has made this a competition. "We're going to take one of the two (Shewmake or Grissom) more than likely," Snitker said. "We'll see who we leave with in a couple of weeks." This will be a position battle to monitor over the remainder of spring training, and a decision may not be made until the final days of camp.