Braves' Braden Shewmake: Drafted 21st overall by Braves
The Braves have selected Shewmake with the 21st overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
Shewmake is a bit of a tweener on both sides of the ball. A lanky 6-foot-4, 190-pound shortstop, he is hit-over-power, and would probably need to combine a launch-angle-oriented swing change with some added muscle to start to tap into 20-homer pop. Given his above-average hit tool, his below-average power wouldn't be a major drawback for big-league teams if he projected to be a plus shortstop, but his arm and hands probably fit better elsewhere, likely in the outfield or at the keystone. He is hitting .289/.348/.471 with four home runs and a 16:12 K:BB in 30 SEC games as a junior, illustrating his excellent bat-to-ball ability and the lack of thump in his bat. His run times have ranged from average to plus, but he has just two steals on three attempts this year, and would slow down if he added upper-body strength in an effort to be more impactful at the plate.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 11 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start