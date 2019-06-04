Braves' Braden Shewmake: Drafted 21st overall by Braves

The Braves have selected Shewmake with the 21st overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Shewmake is a bit of a tweener on both sides of the ball. A lanky 6-foot-4, 190-pound shortstop, he is hit-over-power, and would probably need to combine a launch-angle-oriented swing change with some added muscle to start to tap into 20-homer pop. Given his above-average hit tool, his below-average power wouldn't be a major drawback for big-league teams if he projected to be a plus shortstop, but his arm and hands probably fit better elsewhere, likely in the outfield or at the keystone. He is hitting .289/.348/.471 with four home runs and a 16:12 K:BB in 30 SEC games as a junior, illustrating his excellent bat-to-ball ability and the lack of thump in his bat. His run times have ranged from average to plus, but he has just two steals on three attempts this year, and would slow down if he added upper-body strength in an effort to be more impactful at the plate.