Braves' Braden Shewmake: Struggles at plate in majors camp
Shewmake hit .231/.333/.308 with a double, a walk and two strikeouts in 15 plate appearances before being reassigned to minor-league camp.
This is hardly a knock on Shewmake, who has been in pro ball for less than a year (No. 21 overall pick in 2019). He got a brief taste of Double-A after dominating at Low-A (151 wRC+) and he will likely head back to Mississippi whenever the minor-league season gets underway.
