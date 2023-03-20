Shewmake will begin the 2023 season in Triple-A with Gwinnett, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
With Shewmake as well as Vaughn Grissom being sent to Triple-A to start the year, Orlando Arcia has won the starting shortstop job with Atlanta. Shewmake gave it a good run, and impressed both with his bat and glove during the spring season. He and Grissom will likely both see time at shortstop with the Stripers, and both have a good chance to help Atlanta before the end of 2023.
More News
-
Braves' Braden Shewmake: Chance to win starting job•
-
Braves' Braden Shewmake: Swipes bag Friday•
-
Braves' Braden Shewmake: Making push for shortstop job•
-
Braves' Braden Shewmake: Could get call later in year•
-
Braves' Braden Shewmake: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Braves' Braden Shewmake: Earns camp invite•