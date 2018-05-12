Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Allows six runs in loss Friday
McCarthy (4-2) gave up six runs on 11 hits in Friday's loss to the Marlins, striking out three and walking two in five innings.
This was the second consecutive loss for McCarthy, allowing 14 runs across the last 8.1 innings. In the first six starts of the season, McCarthy had gone at least five innings and allowed no more than three runs. With the rough outing, the right-hander's ERA has swelled to 5.58 and opponents are hitting .331 off him. He'll look to get things right in his next start against the Cubs at home.
