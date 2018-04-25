McCarthy allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits while walking one and striking out one across five innings Tuesday against the Reds. He did not factor into the decision.

McCarthy didn't allow any big blows until surrendering back-to-back home runs to Joey Votto and Scooter Gennett that earned him the hook after just 67 pitches. The rest of his outing was fairly efficient and he continued to show the ability to get ahead of batters and pound the strike zone as 47 of his 67 pitches went for strikes. That formula has led to decent ratios in the early going, but his 6.41 K/9 means batters make a lot of contact against him leading to wide variability in results.