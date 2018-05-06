McCarthy (4-1) took the loss against the Giants on Saturday, surrendering eight runs on 12 hits and a walk over 3.1 innings while striking out two.

He was able to escape the first inning unscathed after getting Buster Posey to ground into a double play, but after that nothing seemed to work for McCarthy, who managed only four swinging strikes in his 78 pitches (53 strikes). The 34-year-old will get a chance to shave down his 4.84 ERA in his next start Friday in Miami.