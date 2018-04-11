McCarthy was diagnosed with a left shoulder subluxation, which is a partial dislocation, after leaving Wednesday's start against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The Braves announced that McCarthy is day-to-day moving forward following his removal from Wednesday's game after the fifth inning. There should be another update on his status in the coming days prior to his scheduled start against Philadelphia next week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories