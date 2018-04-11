Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Dealing with partial shoulder dislocation
McCarthy was diagnosed with a left shoulder subluxation, which is a partial dislocation, after leaving Wednesday's start against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
The Braves announced that McCarthy is day-to-day moving forward following his removal from Wednesday's game after the fifth inning. There should be another update on his status in the coming days prior to his scheduled start against Philadelphia next week.
More News
-
Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Exits Wednesday's game with shoulder issue•
-
Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Solid effort in Coors on Friday•
-
Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Does enough to earn win Saturday•
-
Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Set for Saturday's start•
-
Braves' Brandon McCarthy: In dominant form Wednesday•
-
Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Shines in simulated game•
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...