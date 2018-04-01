Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Does enough to earn win Saturday
McCarthy (1-0) allowed two runs on six hits and three walks over 5.1 innings during the Braves' 15-2 win over the Phillies on Saturday. He struck out five.
McCarthy nibbled, posting just 59 strikes on 97 pitches, but he persevered to nab the positive decision during the blowout. The right-hander may not be a safe bet to go deep into most games, but he seems locked into a spot for a developing Atlanta rotation. Plus, the sneaky-good Braves bullpen could help enough to justify increased confidence in using him for some deep mixed fantasy formats. McCarthy faces a tough test in his next scheduled start, however, with a visit to the Rockies' Coors Field on Friday.
