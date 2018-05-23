McCarthy (5-2) allowed one earned run on four hits while walking two and striking out five across 5.2 innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Phillies.

McCarthy remained one step ahead of the Phillies; lineup Tuesday night, retiring the first hitter to come to the plate in all six innings he pitched. He relied on groundball outs and a few timely strikeouts on the occasions that he found himself in a jam, with the only run crossing the plate on a Cesar Hernandez single in the fifth inning. After getting roughed up for 14 earned runs across 8.1 innings, McCarthy has now gone 11.2 innings and allowed only two earned runs in his past two starts.