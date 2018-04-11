McCarthy was removed from Wednesday's start against Washington prior to the sixth inning due to a shoulder injury, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Zuckerman stated that it looked like McCarthy had his shoulder popped back into place by a trainer in the team's dugout following the fifth inning. Prior to his removal, McCarthy had allowed just one earned run off four hits and two walks while striking out three over 61 pitches. The right-hander remains in line for the win should the Braves hold on to their one-run lead. Expect an update on McCarthy's status following the conclusion of Wednesday's contest.