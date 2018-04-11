Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Expects to make next start
McCarthy (left shoulder) is not expected to miss his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Phillies, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The veteran right-hander suffered a subluxation of his left (non-throwing) shoulder in Wednesday against the Mets, but it seems like the team isn't overly concerned about the issue. McCarthy's status should become clearer once he's able to prove his health in the coming days. If he's unable to take the ball, the Braves may have to call up a pitcher from the minor-leagues like Aaron Blair, Lucas Sims or Matt Wisler to fill the void.
