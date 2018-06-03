McCarthy allowed two runs on four hits across six innings in a no-decision Saturday against the Nationals. He struck out seven and didn't issue a walk.

McCarthy bounced back with a quality effort after getting knocked around for five runs in his previous start. He threw just 84 pitches -- 63 of which were strikes -- before getting the hook, which he admitted afterwards was because he was feeling a little fatigued due to the humidity, according to Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The 34-year-old now owns a 4.83 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 52:19 K:BB through 63.1 innings (12 starts) this season. He'll face the Dodgers on the road next.