Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Heads into camp with rotation spot secure
McCarthy is considered to be a lock for the Braves' rotation this season, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
With a number of very young arms in Atlanta, the 34-year-old righty seems poised to be the veteran presence on the pitching staff. McCarthy has proven to be a huge injury risk, but he did produce a decent 3.98 ERA with a mere 0.5 HR/9 in 92.2 innings with the Dodgers last season. He will likely be afforded as many innings as his body can handle this season while acting as the No. 2 or 3 starter for the Braves.
