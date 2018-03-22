Braves' Brandon McCarthy: In dominant form Wednesday
McCarthy tossed 60 of his 86 pitches for strikes in Wednesday's 3-2 Grapefruit League victory over the Tigers, surrendering two runs on five hits and no walks over six innings while striking out five.
After dominating while making his previous two spring starts against minor-league hitters, McCarthy didn't see his effectiveness wane while facing higher-caliber competition. The 34-year-old's ability to avoid the disabled list over the course of the season remains a valid concern, but while he's healthy, McCarthy could make for appealing pitching-staff filler for deep-league fantasy squads. He was a solid back-end starter for the Dodgers when he was able to take the hill last season, delivering a 3.98 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 92.2 innings.
More News
-
Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Shines in simulated game•
-
Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Strong spring debut Wednesday•
-
Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Heads into camp with rotation spot secure•
-
Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Sent to Braves in five-player trade•
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Added to World Series roster•
-
Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy: Activated from disabled list•
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Final H2H points mock draft
Coming up on the biggest draft weekend of the year, Head-to-Head points owners have one last...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...