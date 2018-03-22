McCarthy tossed 60 of his 86 pitches for strikes in Wednesday's 3-2 Grapefruit League victory over the Tigers, surrendering two runs on five hits and no walks over six innings while striking out five.

After dominating while making his previous two spring starts against minor-league hitters, McCarthy didn't see his effectiveness wane while facing higher-caliber competition. The 34-year-old's ability to avoid the disabled list over the course of the season remains a valid concern, but while he's healthy, McCarthy could make for appealing pitching-staff filler for deep-league fantasy squads. He was a solid back-end starter for the Dodgers when he was able to take the hill last season, delivering a 3.98 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 92.2 innings.