McCarthy is expected to work out of the bullpen during the Braves' five-game slate this week, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

With off days Monday and Thursday and Mike Foltynewicz (triceps) due to return from the disabled list Saturday against the Orioles, the Braves have elected to streamline their rotation this week. That decision will be most detrimental to McCarthy, who will forfeit his turn in the rotation Wednesday in Toronto to Anibal Sanchez. After tossing seven shutout innings his last time out to bring his ERA below 2.00 for the season, Sanchez seems to have leapfrogged McCarthy on the depth chart and should build some more job security with another quality showing Wednesday. If Foltynewicz and Julio Teheran (hamstring) also make it through their respective outings without any health concerns, there's a good chance McCarthy would remain in the bullpen beyond this week. While he hasn't been a complete disaster this season (4.89 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 60 strikeouts in 73.2 innings), McCarthy probably hasn't performed well enough for the Braves to justify deploying a six-man rotation.