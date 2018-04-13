McCarthy (shoulder) didn't experience any issues during his typical post-start workout and expects to take the mound Tuesday against Philadelphia, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

McCarthy doesn't appear to be concerned with the injury he suffered during Wednesday's start to his non-throwing shoulder, and has remained confident that he won't miss any time. Expect a confirmation of his status sometime this weekend.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories