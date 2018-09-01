Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Rehab halted after aggravating injury
The Braves have returned McCarthy from his rehab assignment after aggravating his knee injury, and he'll remain on the 60-day disabled list.
The right-hander gave up two runs in two innings in his Friday assignment after two scoreless frames in his previous two turns for Triple-A Gwinnett. McCarthy will again wait out an injury as the team decides whether he'll rejoin the big-league roster and, perhaps, the rotation in 2018. The veteran holds a 4.92 ERA in 15 major-league starts.
